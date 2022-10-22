Josephine Melville, respected actor and director, dead at 61

On the long-running British soap “EastEnders,” Melville played Tessa Parker, a college friend of Kelvin Carpenter and Harry Reynolds, in 1986. She appeared for eight episodes. She reappeared in the BBC soap in 2005 as the character Ellie Wright.

Born in Essex, her other acting credits include roles in “The Bill,” “Prime Suspect” and “Casualty.” Last year, Melville was part of “Know Your Roots,” a project that held workshops and recorded interviews across Essex in celebration of and to preserve the history of Black women's hair. She produced and directed last year's short thriller “Assistance."

“We send our love and condolences to Jo’s family and friends. On a deeply tragic and extremely difficult evening we want to pay tribute to the company of ‘Nine Night’ and to the whole Nottingham Playhouse team who managed the situation with empathy and professionalism,” said Stephanie Sirr, chief executive of Nottingham Playhouse.

The “Bridgerton” actor Adjoa Andoh paid tribute on Twitter after news of Melville's death, writing:

“Ach … I’m so shocked. A wonderful actress. Amazing comic timing. Part of a community of artists who understood the power of black stories. All blessings & condolences to the family. Full of light, rest in your power Jo.”