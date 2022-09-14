Jordan responders rescue infant from collapsed building

Rescue crews, meanwhile, continued to dig through the ruins in hope of finding survivors. The Petra agency said an infant had been rescued and evacuated.

Brig. Gen. Hatem Jaber, director of the civil defense department, said rescuers were working on the assumption that everyone trapped inside is still alive. “We work with cautious optimism,” he said.

The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East.

Jordanian Civil Defense rescue teams conduct a search operation for residents of a four-story residential building that collapsed on Tuesday, killing several people and wounding others, in the Jordanian capital of Amman, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022.

