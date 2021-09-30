Jordan PM says to hasten gas delivery to crisis-hit Lebanon

He said there are efforts to provide Lebanon with some electricity from Jordan. He offered no details and said detailed discussions will follow.

Jordanian Energy Minister Hala al-Zawati said earlier this month that the infrastructure to resume gas flow to Lebanon needed checks after a 10-year hiatus. Maintenance was expected to be finalized by early October. Lebanese officials had said the World Bank would help Lebanon finance the deal. Few details have emerged about the agreement.

The pipeline going through Jordan and Syria carries Egyptian natural gas, a deal that was halted 10 years ago because of shortages and technical issues, as well as the war in Syria.

The Arab cooperation to deliver gas to Lebanon through Syria represents a significant thawing of relations between the war-ravaged country and its neighbors, most of whom had either cut diplomatic ties or limited relations to security collaboration during the 10-year civil war.

Washington, which imposes various sanctions on Syrian officials and entities, had endorsed reviving the deal, saying it will help Lebanon with its energy crisis.

Lebanon’s electricity company offers only a few hours of power a day, and residents have heavily relied on costly and polluting private generators.

Lebanon has also reached a deal with Iraq to secure fuel to help in generating several hours of power a day.

Caption Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, left, reviews an honor guard on his arrival at the Government House in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Khasawneh said on Thursday that he discussed in Beirut ways to expedite the delivery of Egyptian natural gas to Lebanon through Jordan and Syria to help with a grueling energy-crisis. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein

