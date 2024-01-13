Jordan Hicks and Giants agree to $44 million, 4-year contract, AP source says

Free-agent pitcher Jordan Hicks and the San Francisco Giants have agreed on a $44 million, four-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JANIE McCAULEY – Associated Press
37 minutes ago
X

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free-agent pitcher Jordan Hicks and the San Francisco Giants have agreed on a $44 million, four-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said Friday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical and had not been announced by the team.

The hard-throwing Hicks has spent most of his time in the bullpen during five major league seasons, compiling 32 career saves. But he made eight starts for St. Louis in 2022, and the Giants intend to add him to their rotation.

Hicks went a combined 3-9 with a 3.29 ERA and 12 saves over 65 outings spanning 65 2/3 innings last year between St. Louis and Toronto.

Regardless of how he's ultimately used in San Francisco, the 27-year-old right-hander gives new Giants manager Bob Melvin a power arm with experience pitching in multiple roles.

San Francisco has missed the playoffs the past two seasons after winning a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West in 2021.

Hicks spent his first 4 1/2 big league seasons with the Cardinals before getting traded to the Blue Jays in late July last year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

In Other News
1
Snow, ice, wind and bitter cold pummels the northern US in dangerous...
2
Prosecutors urge rejection of ex-cop's bid to dismiss civil rights...
3
Shōta Imanaga is looking forward to transition to the major leagues...
4
Iowa campaign events are falling as fast as the snow as the state...
5
Washington's Kalen DeBoer signs deal to replace Nick Saban at Alabama...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top