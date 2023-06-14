Jonathan Marchessault earns playoff MVP honors for leading Vegas Golden Knights to Stanley Cup

“When you win it all, that’s one of those things that your name will always be a winner,” Marchessault said. “And it doesn’t matter if you win one or six or seven. If you win one time, you win it.”

Marchessault can now call himself a winner, more than a decade after he went unselected in the NHL draft and six years since the Panthers let Vegas take him for nothing fresh off a 30-goal season. They actually traded a draft pick and Reilly Smith — also still with the Golden Knights — to Vegas to select Marchessault.

“It was an extremely bumpy ride to get to the NHL,” Marchessault said. “But after wanting to get there, it’s another thing to stay there. Every year there’s guys that want your spot, right? It just keeps you humble, I think. I think like a lot of situations kept me humble in my career.”

Humble but not necessarily quiet. Marchessault has not only scored big goals but become known as one of the best on-ice agitators and trash-talkers in the sport. At one point in the final, Marchessault chirped similarly sized Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg, “You're not worth it, little man!” before skating away.

When Bruce Cassidy took the job coaching Vegas, he knew Marchessault could score goals and make plays but said, “You don't see the little spitfire in him.” Cassidy chalks that up to Marchessault's history that put a chip on his shoulder

“A very, very competitive guy,” Cassidy said. “Every drill he’s got to win in practice and if he does, you hear about it. There are always guys like that that bring up the energy level. He’s great for our room.”

And Marchessault personifies the Golden Knights, the second-youngest team in the league that has gotten to the top from humble beginnings, looking to prove they belong with hockey's elite. They do now, thanks in large part to Marchessault.

“The guy’s had something to prove every day,” McCrimmon said. “Every day he’s been in the NHL, he’s had something to prove. And that’s that’s what makes makes the guy tick.”

