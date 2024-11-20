Jonas Kaufmann cancels appearance on opening night of season at Milan's La Scala

“For family reasons, I am forced to cancel my participation," Kaufmann said in a statement Tuesday. “I have already had the privilege of attending this extraordinary Italian cultural event several times, so I am all the more sorry to miss this special event, and to disappoint the audience and my colleagues this time. Nevertheless, I hope for your understanding — especially in a country where family is still very important.”

Dec. 7 is a holiday in Milan marking the birthday of St. Ambrose, the city's patron saint, and the opening at La Scala is a highlight of the social season.

Kaufmann remained scheduled to sing with Netrebko at La Scala on Nov. 29 in a pre-opening performance titled “Homage to Puccini,” marking the 100th anniversary of the death of composer Giacomo Puccini.