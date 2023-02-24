Jonas Brothers announce new album, Broadway shows in March

Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas announced Friday they'll use each night at the Marquis Theatre to focus on a different album, including “Jonas Brothers,” “A Little Bit Longer,” “Lines, Vines and Trying Times,” “Happiness Begins” and their upcoming collection due in May, simply called “The Album.” They are scheduled to be on Broadway from March 14-18.

The brothers released the song "Wings" from "The Album," which is being executive produced by Jon Bellion.