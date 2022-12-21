Jokic's latest triple-double leads Nuggets past Grizzlies

Memphis got within nine in the third period, but the Nuggets went back ahead by 20 and led by 13 entering the fourth. The Grizzlies made it 92-84 midway through the fourth but Denver used a 13-3 run to put it away.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: F Desmond Bane missed his 17th straight game with a sprained big toe on his right foot. ... Jaren Jackson Jr. had three blocks in his first nine minutes and finished with five, three shy of his career best set Dec. 12 against Atlanta.

Nuggets: Coach Michael Malone said Michael Porter Jr. is increasing his workload while rehabbing a heel injury and could return Friday against Portland or Sunday against Phoenix. ... Jamal Murray (sore left knee) was inactive. Christian Braun finished with 13 points in his first career start in place of Murray. ... Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning and former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders sat courtside. Both played on the Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 title team.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: At the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

Nuggets: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

