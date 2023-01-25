X
Dark Mode Toggle

Jokic returns to Nuggets in New Orleans after 2-game absence

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Nikola Jokic was back in Denver’s starting lineup Tuesday night against New Orleans after missing the Nuggets’ previous two games because of tightness in his left hamstring

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic was back in Denver's starting lineup Tuesday night against New Orleans after missing the Nuggets' previous two games because of tightness in his left hamstring.

The 7-foot center from Serbia is a two-time NBA MVP. He's averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds and 9.9 assists this season.

His return comes against a Pelicans squad missing two if its top offensive players in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Pelicans coach Willie Green said before tipoff that if Jokic returned, it would complicate his game plan.

“He’s a great player for a reason, because he makes it very difficult on coaching staffs to figure him out. He makes it difficult on teams and players,” Green said. “Guys that touch the ball that much, they’re going to have an impact on the game at some point.”

The Nuggets entered the night leading the Western Conference with a 33-14 record. They have gone 3-3 in the six games Jokic has missed, including a loss in their previous game against Oklahoma City on Sunday that snapped a nine-game winning streak.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski

In Other News
1
A nod at 90, a 42-year gap and more Oscar nomination numbers
2
NRA sues over Illinois ban on semiautomatic weapons
3
'Always smiling': Man who managed ballroom among those slain
4
In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine
5
Linette keeps getting better; into Australian Open semis
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top