Jokic, Nuggets keep Lakers winless with 110-99 victory

Struggling with his long-range jumper, Murray found his touch in close and finished with 13 points. He showed flashes of his explosiveness as he works his way back from a knee injury.

In the third quarter, the Nuggets saw Kentavious Caldwell-Pope turn his left ankle on a layup and leave for the locker room. He had 13 points.

It’s been a tough start for Lakers, who entered the game as the worst-shooting squad in the NBA. They shot 45.7% from the field against Denver.

It’s also been a tough beginning for Ham, the player-turned-coach who was brought on board over the summer after serving as an assistant in Milwaukee. Ham picked up a technical in the fourth quarter for arguing a call.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Ham said the team will take a precautionary route with Westbrook's hamstring. ... Lonnie Walker IV had 15 points.

Nuggets: F Michael Porter Jr. was out with what the team called “lumbar spine injury management.” ... Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog was in the crowd. He's recovering from knee surgery.

NEW APPRECIATION

Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson considers Westbrook in the top-five of all the teammates he's had.

“Just who he is. How supportive he is. How present he is. How helpful he is. Just how team-building he is,” Toscano-Anderson explained. "He’s always so positive, which is kind of funny based off all the stuff he goes through on a day-to-day basis. ... He’s just a regular dude, man. He’s very good at basketball.”

QUOTABLE

Nuggets coach Michael Malone joked about his team's lackluster rim protection: “We’re allowing 78% at the rim, which in a league of 30 teams ranks 60th.”

UP NEXT

Lakers: At Minnesota on Friday night.

Nuggets: Host Utah on Friday night.

