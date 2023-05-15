Johnson recovers from triple bogey to win LIV Golf Tulsa in playoff

In the playoff, all three players were roughly on the same line, with Grace putting from the fringe. Grace missed to the left, Johnson holed his putt from 15 feet and Smith missed from 12 feet to the right of the hole.

All of this was made possible by Johnson making a mess of the par-3 10th hole. He had a shot bounce down a path into the water, a muddy lie and missed 4-foot putt. It added to a triple bogey, allowing Grace to take the lead.

“Everything I could do wrong, I did wrong on the hole,” Johnson said “To fight back and birdie 18 two times in a row when I had to, I'm really happy with that.”

He was equally happy to see a good result heading into the second major of the year. The PGA Championship starts Thursday at Oak Hill.

Until Sunday, Johnson had not finished closer than within five shots of the winner in five LIV Golf events. He was never a factor at the Masters. Now he feels as though his game is ready.

“I'm really playing well,” Johnson said.

Talor Gooch, coming off two straight LIV Golf victories, played before a home state crowd in Oklahoma. He finished in a tie for 36th.

Lee Westwood withdrew before the final round, saying he injured his left leg during a lengthy run on the treadmill. He is not in the PGA Championship next week and expects to be ready for the next LIV event at Trump National outside Washington.

Of the six players who went to Oklahoma for school, Eugenio Chacarra had the best finish. He shot 66 and tied for fifth.

