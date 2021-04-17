Johnson makes IndyCar debut with slow but steady practice

He's part of a stacked rookie class that includes former Formula One driver Romain Grosjean, racing for the first time this weekend since he was badly burned in a November crash in Bahrain, and three-time defending Australian Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin.

McLaughlin was eighth fastest in first practice while Grosjean, who turned 35 on Saturday, was 21st.

It was Alex Palou, a second-year IndyCar driver but in his first season with Chip Ganassi Racing, who led the session. The Spaniard has been fast through preseason testing and outpaced the four-driver lineup of six-time champion Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson and Johnson all winter.

Colton Herta was second fastest in practice and followed by Josef Newgarden, Dixon, Pato O'Ward, Alexander Rossi and Will Power.

There is a second practice Saturday afternoon followed by an evening qualifying session.

Sunday's race is sold out with capacity capped at 20,000 000 attendees — a figure that includes spectators and distributed credentials to sponsors, vendors, race personnel and volunteers.

