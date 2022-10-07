Johnson, Barnes to debate in tight Wisconsin Senate race

Johnson, seeking his third term, and Barnes, Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, agreed to a one-hour, televised debate hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in Milwaukee.

Abortion, crime and inflation have dominated the race. An 1849 law banning abortion led clinics in Wisconsin to stop providing abortion services after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that protected abortion rights. Barnes has highlighted Johnson's support for anti-abortion legislation. Polls have repeatedly shown a majority of Wisconsinites support abortion rights.