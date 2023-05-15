Johnny Joey Jones, Marine Corps bomb tech and Fox Nation host, to publish 'Unbroken Bonds' book

“For years people have asked me to write a book about ‘my story,'" Jones said in a statement released Sunday by Fox Books. “However, I’ve always known all along that the most important part of my story is the amazing collection of people and warriors who’ve become a part of my life. Each of them with inspiring and heroic stories of their own.”

Jones, 36, was a bomb technician who served eight years with the Marines before a devastating explosion in Afghanistan in 2010 — he stepped on an IED (improvised explosive device) — cost him both of his legs.