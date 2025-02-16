Johni Broome scores 19 points as No. 1 Auburn holds off in-state rival and No. 2 Alabama 94-85

Johni Broome had 19 points and 14 rebounds and five teammates scored in double figures as No. 1 Auburn beat in-state rival and second-ranked Alabama 94-85 on Saturday in a matchup of top-ranked teams
Auburn's Chris Moore (5) and Auburn's Johni Broome (4) rev up for the game before tip of the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Auburn's Chris Moore (5) and Auburn's Johni Broome (4) rev up for the game before tip of the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Nation & World
Updated 8 hours ago
X

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome had 19 points and 14 rebounds and five teammates scored in double figures as No. 1 Auburn beat in-state rival and second-ranked Alabama 94-85 on Saturday in a matchup of top-ranked teams.

Mark Sears scored 18 points and Grant Nelson added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Alabama, which rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half, but failed to complete the comeback.

Denver Jones scored 16 points, Chad Baker-Mazara and Miles Kelly added 15 points apiece, Chaney Johnson had 14 and Tahaad Pettiford 13 for Auburn (23-2, 11-1 Southeastern Conference).

Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway each scored 10 for Alabama (21-4, 10-2).

Takeaways

Auburn: Starter Dylan Cardwell fouled out after playing just 12 minutes, and key bench player Baker-Mazara foul out with just over two minutes remaining. Johnson picked up much of the slack, playing 33 minutes, after averaging 23 minutes per game.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide allowed the Tigers to shoot 46% from the field. It was the first time in conference play a team has shot better than 40% from the field at home against Alabama.

Key moment

Before fouling out, Baker-Mazara scored consecutive baskets to give the Tigers the lead for good with about six minutes to play.

Key stat

Alabama entered the season shooting 34.4% from 3-point range but made just five of its 26 3-point attempts (19.3%) on Saturday.

Up next

Auburn hosts Arkansas on Wednesday night, while Alabama plays at No. 21 Missouri the same night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Alabama head coach Nate Oats signals in to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) rebounds the ball with tight pressure from Auburn's Dylan Cardwell (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Auburn's Johni Broome (4) shoots over Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Auburn's Dylan Cardwell (44) rebounds the ball in front of Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Auburn's Dylan Cardwell (44) dunks on Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Auburn's Johni Broome (4) shoots over Alabama forward Grant Nelson (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
White South Africans gather in support of Trump and his claims that...
2
Rubio kicks off Mideast trip in Israel as Arab leaders reel from...
3
US presented Ukraine with a document to access its minerals but offered...
4
At least 18 people are dead after a stampede at New Delhi railway...
5
Scientists are racing to discover the depth of ocean damage sparked by...