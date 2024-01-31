John Podesta will take over for John Kerry as top international adviser on climate change

Podesta was a behind-the-scenes veteran on climate in past Democratic administrations. He was brought back to the White House last year to put into place an ambitious U.S. climate program revived with the $375 billion approved in the 2022 climate law. He also led the administration's climate task force.

Kerry's job was created by the Biden administration specifically to fight climate change on the global stage. Kerry has been in the position since Biden took office in 2021.

Kerry's appointment did not require confirmation by the Senate, but a law passed in 2022 requires that special envoys reporting to the secretary of state will have to win Senate approval.

In a step that avoids a potential partisan fight in the Senate, Podesta was not named as climate envoy but rather a senior adviser to the president for international climate policy.

As outlined Wednesday by the White House, Podesta will continue to be involved in overseeing federal spending under the climate law, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, along with domestic climate priorities, adding the international portfolio that Kerry handled. The job will not require Senate confirmation.

White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients said Kerry “has tirelessly trekked around the world'' to help confront the climate crisis, most recently at a U.N. climate conference in Dubai late last year.

“There is no one better than John Podesta to make sure” the U.S. continues to “meet the gravity of this moment,” Zients said, calling Podesta “a fierce champion for bold climate action” who has served three Democratic presidents and has Biden's trust.

The Washington Post first reported Podesta's appointment.

