John Lennon cassette tape fetches $58,240 at Danish auction

The tape, recorded on Jan. 5, 1970, chiefly consists of Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, speaking about being in Denmark and world peace. It also has the couple singing two songs: 1969's “Give Peace a Chance” and “Radio Peace,” which was made for a radio station in the Netherlands but never released.

The cassette was put up for sale by Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneer in Copenhagen together with 29 still photos and a copy of the school newspaper for which the teenagers had interviewed Lennon and Ono. The pre-sale estimate for the lot was 200,000 kroner to 300,000 kroner ($31,481 to $47,222).