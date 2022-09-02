John Harwood exits CNN amid changes at the news channel

About two hours before Harwood announced he was leaving CNN, he was on-air discussing President Joe Biden's speech Thursday, in which Biden called former President Donald Trump an extremist treat to the nation.

Harwood said that Biden's “core point in that political speech about the threat to democracy is true. Now that is something that is not easy for us as journalists to say. We’re brought up to believe there’s two different political parties with different points of view, and we don’t take sides in honest disagreements between them.

"But that’s not what we are talking about. These are not honest disagreements. The Republican party right now is led by a dishonest demagogue,” Harwood said, in part.