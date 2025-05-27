John Haliburton returns to Pacers game after missing 8 straight following run-in with Antetokounmpo

But the fact that the elder Haliburton was back in the arena — albeit in an upstairs suite instead of a courtside seat — still felt like a win for the two-time All-Star and the Pacers.

John Haliburton was forced to watch Indiana's previous eight postseason games from afar after he ran onto the court and confronted Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo following his son's last-second shot to eliminate Milwaukee for the second straight year, this time in five games.

Shortly after the game ended, Tyrese Haliburton acknowledged his father did the wrong thing and the elder Haliburton apologized on social media for his overexuberance.

The Pacers said Monday that John Haliburton would be allowed to return for Game 4. Coach Rick Carlisle thought his return was overdue.

“Glad he's back,” Carlisle said during his pregame news conference. “You know a father should be able to watch his son play basketball, so we welcome him back.”

Carlisle's comments echoed those of starting center Myles Turner, who said Monday after practice he thought it was important fathers get to watch their sons in person — especially in a conference final.

Apparently, the Pacers and league officials felt the same way, even though the younger Haliburton never complained publicly about the punishment.

Instead, Tyrese Haliburton said he understood the decision while explaining his father's excitement was more about being proud rather than any malicious intent. That's been evident throughout Indianapolis both before and since the incident, as John Haliburton has become a familiar face at local watering holes celebrating the success of his son and the Pacers, who lead the New York Knicks 2-1.

