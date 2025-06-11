John Cusack, Ronnie Wood, Nancy Sinatra and more react to the death of Brian Wilson

"The maestro has passed — the man was a open heart with two legs — with an ear that heard the angels. Quite literally. Love and Mercy for you and yours tonight. RIP Brian." — John Cusack, who played Wilson in the 2014 biopic "Love & Mercy," on X.

"Oh no Brian Wilson and Sly Stone in one week - my world is in mourning. so sad." - Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood on X.

"Anyone with a musical bone in their body must be grateful for Brian Wilson's genius magical touch !! And greatly saddened of this major worldly loss!! My thoughts go out to his family and friends." — Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood on X.

"Anyone who really knows me knows how heart broken I am about Brian Wilson passing. Not many people influenced me as much as he did. I feel very lucky that I was able to meet him and spend some time with him. He was always very kind and generous. He was our American Mozart. A one of a kind genius from another world." — Sean Ono Lennon on X.

"SO very sad to hear that our dear friend, inspiration and mentor for decades has passed away. Rest In Peace BRIAN WILSON...with love, Dewey & Gerry" — Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Beckley, the only remaining founding members of the band America on Instagram.

"His cherished music will live forever as he travels through the Universe and beyond. God bless you, sweet Brian. One of the biggest thrills of my life was singing "California Girls" with Brian." — Nancy Sinatra on Instagram.