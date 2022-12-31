Joey Bosa expected to come off IR before Chargers face Rams

“We didn’t want to designate him to return if we didn’t feel like he was capable of going out there and performing. He looked good in the practices,” Staley said. "What’s been amazing for me to see is just how he feels now. There’s just a piece there where I feel good. I’m excited to see him go out there and play football like I know he knows how and to have that freedom to know that he’s healthy.”

Staley did not say how many snaps Bosa would play against the Rams. The Chargers (9-6) have already clinched a playoff spot, but could still be in position to earn the fifth seed if they win their final two games.