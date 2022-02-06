Joel Embiid scores 40 points, 76ers hold off DeRozan, Bulls

DeRozan finished seven points shy of his career high. The All-Star carried Chicago with Zach LaVine (back spasms) and guard Coby White (strained right adductor) missing their second consecutive games.

Nikola Vucevic added 23 points. But Chicago lost to Philadelphia for the third time this season.

The Sixers looked as if they were ready to put this one away, leading 98-81 early in the fourth quarter after a 13-0 run that started in the third. The Bulls answered with 13 straight, pulling within four on DeRozan's 19-footer, and it remained tight until the closing minutes.

Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu made a 3 to make it 112-106 with just over three minutes remaining. Seth Curry answered with a floater and Harris drove for a layup to bump Philadelphia's lead to 10 with two minutes remaining.

TIP-INS

76ers: G Matisse Thybulle (sore right shoulder) missed the game. ... G Furkan Korkmaz scored nine after missing the previous three games because of a sore left knee.

Bulls: Coach Billy Donovan said he's not sure if LaVine will play Monday, when the Bulls host Phoenix. ... Donovan also said there's “a very strong possibility” F Patrick Williams returns during the regular season. The second-year pro had surgery after tearing ligaments in his left wrist against the New York Knicks on Oct. 28 and was expected to miss four to six months. “I feel pretty good about the way he's progressing,” Donovan said.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Bulls: Host Phoenix on Monday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, right, smiles as he talks with Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Caption Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, right, smiles as he talks with Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green, right, shoots against Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Caption Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green, right, shoots against Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, left, passes the ball against Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr., during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, left, passes the ball against Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr., during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, left, calls teammates as he guards against Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, left, calls teammates as he guards against Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry, right, drives as Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr., guards during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry, right, drives as Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr., guards during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry, right, shoots over Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr., during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry, right, shoots over Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr., during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, left, shoots over Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Caption Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, left, shoots over Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry, right, shoots over Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr., during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry, right, shoots over Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr., during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, center, shoots against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, left, and forward Malcolm Hill during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh Caption Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, center, shoots against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, left, and forward Malcolm Hill during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh