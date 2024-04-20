76ers' Joel Embiid returns for 2nd half after appearing to reinjure knee in Game 1 vs Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid returned for the start of the second half after leaving Game 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers' first-round series against the New York Knicks on Saturday night when he appeared to reinjure his surgically repaired left knee after a powerful dunk.

Embiid had the ball in the lane, threw it off the backboard to pass it to himself, rose up and slammed it down with 2:37 remaining in the second quarter. But he immediately grabbed at his left knee after landing and fell to the court.