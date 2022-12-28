Joe Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's grandson, dies at 31

“I would come home and try to do homework, but I’d end up getting distracted and go peek in the studio. You would always want to run in and run out to see what was going on," he said.

He was intent on creating his own path, and released his own debut album “Eternal” in 2021. He had studied studio engineering at Miami Dade College.

“I am one of the new generation of Marleys, but I am still experimenting at the same time,” he had told Rolling Stone. “My plan is to do something new with my roots."

News of Marley's death elicited mourning on social media, including a post from Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

“My heartfelt sympathies to Joseph’s friends and associates and to the Reggae music fraternity and fans everywhere," Holness tweeted Tuesday. “His untimely passing at the young age of 31y.o. is a huge loss to the music as we look to the next generation.”