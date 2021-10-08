springfield-news-sun logo
Joe Jackson autographed 1911 photo sells for $1.47 million

In a photo provided by Christie's and Hunt Auctions, an autographed photo of "Shoeless" Joe Jackson by Frank W. Smith is displayed. The photograph sold for $1.47 million, the most ever paid for a signed sports photograph. The photo was offered by Christie's and Hunt Auctions in New York in the auction Extra Innings: A Private Collection of Important Baseball Memorabilia. (Christie's and Hunt Auctions via AP)
Nation & World
37 minutes ago
A 1911 “Shoeless” Joe Jackson autographed photograph by Frank W

NEW YORK (AP) — A 1911 “Shoeless” Joe Jackson autographed photograph by Frank W. Smith sold for $1.47 million, the most ever paid for a signed sports photograph.

The photo was offered by Christie’s and Hunt Auctions in New York in the auction Extra Innings: A Private Collection of Important Baseball Memorabilia.

The 246-lot auction also featured a Babe Ruth professional model baseball bat with eight home run notches that sold for $1.05 million, a 1925 Lou Gehrig autographed rookie exhibit postcard that went for $687,500 and a 1952 Joe DiMaggio autographed handwritten letter to Marilyn Monroe that fetched $525,000.

