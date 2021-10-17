Joe Burrow throws 3 TDs as Bengals rout winless Lions 34-11

Burrow did throw one interception, but the Lions failed to take advantage as they did with many opportunities in their latest loss.

Jared Goff was 28 of 42 for 202 yards, averaging less than 5 yards per completion, with an interception.

Goff threw a pass high and wide when he had a chance to connect with T.J. Hockenson on a potential touchdown pass trailing 7-0 in the second quarter. Detroit turned it over on downs after the next play at the Bengals 38.

By the time, Goff, acquired as part of the Matthew Stafford trade started throwing more accurately, it was moot.

Goff connected on some passes during a 13-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by D'Andre Swift's 2-yard run with 2:15 left. Goff made a 2-point conversion pass to cut Detroit's deficit to 23 points as empty seats outnumbered occupied ones at Ford Field.

STREAKING

The Bengals have won seven straight in the series since Detroit’s previous win in 1992.

SPUTTERING START

The Lions were shut out in the first half for the third time in four weeks. They haven’t scored a touchdown in the first or second quarters since their opening drive in Week 2.

INJURIES

Bengals: G Jackson Carman, who returned from the COVID-19 list, left the game in the third quarter because of an illness.

Lions: DE Nick Williams injured his left ankle in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Bengals: at Baltimore next Sunday.

Lions: at Los Angeles against the Matthew Stafford-led Rams next Sunday.

Caption Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) is tackled by Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is tackled by Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) is chased by Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches as Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson