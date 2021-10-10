Joe Burrow taken to hospital; Daniel Jones carted off field

New Orleans’ Taysom Hill suffered a concussion while trying to catch a pass in the second quarter of the Saints’ 33-22 win against Washington and Deonte Harris, who caught a 72-yard scoring pass from Jameis Winston, left with a hamstring injury.

Washington also lost multiple players. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel’s lingering groin injury that caused him to miss the first three games of the season knocked him out after being targeted once by Taylor Heinicke. Rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi injured his left ankle, attempted to return later but then aggravated it, limped off and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Cornerback Darryl Roberts left with a quadriceps injury.

In a potentially huge loss for Jacksonville, center Brandon Linder was carted to the locker room with what appeared to be a significant leg injury during a 37-19 loss to Tennessee. Linebackers Myles Jack (back) and Dakota Allen (shoulder) also were injured in the Jags’ 20th straight loss.

The defending AFC South champion Titans saw their injury list grow when cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring), linebacker Rashaan Evans (quadriceps), guard Rodger Saffold (shoulder) and linebacker Monty Rice (groin) all left the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster went to a hospital with a shoulder injury sustained while getting tackled following a 3-yard gain on an end-around in the second quarter of a 27-19 win against Denver. Inside linebacker Devin Bush left in the third quarter with an unspecified leg injury.

Other injuries Sunday included Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen (ankle), Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) and Broncos cornerback Mike Ford (knee).

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is tackled by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) and free safety Darnell Savage (26) in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast

Caption Emergency personnel cart New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is carted off as wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) walks alongside talking with Jones in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth