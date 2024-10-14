Joe Burrow runs for a TD and the Bengals' defense carries them past the Giants, 17-7

“We really needed it,” Burrow said after the Bengals improved to 2-4. “I don’t want to say we would have been out of it if we lost, but we’d be scratching and clawing for the rest of the year. We still really are but it was good to get a win. Great to see our defense step up like that. They’ve taken some heat the last couple of weeks. They played awesome tonight.”

Evan McPherson made a go-ahead 37-yard field goal in the third quarter after a botched snap and hold contributed to him missing a potential game-winning kick a week earlier.

Rookie Tyrone Tracy ran for a 1-yard touchdown for the Giants (2-4), who are winless are home in three games and have one scored one touchdown. They failed to take advantage of a Bengals defense that came in ranked 31st in the league in scoring.

The Giants punted four times in the first half. In the second, they turned it over on downs twice and Greg Joseph missed two field goal attempts.

The high-scoring Bengals were coming off a heartbreaking 41-38 overtime loss to visiting Baltimore, their second defeat this season in which Burrow and the offense put up more than 30 points. McPherson's missed kick contributed to the defeat, but the Bengals also could not stop the Ravens and Lamar Jackson.

This time, Cincinnati was led defensively by Trey Hendrickson, who had two sacks, and linebacker Germaine Pratt, who intercepted Daniel Jones near the goal line in the first quarter after former Giant B.J. Hill hit Jones while throwing.

“We just knew we had to come out and play our type of football,” Hill said. “We were better at it. We’re still not perfect, still got a long way to go, but we can build off this win.”

After Tracy's TD run tied the game, the Bengals quickly re-took the lead as Burrow danced in the backfield to give himself time to find Ja’Marr Chase on a 33-yard pass to the Giants 37. McPherson converted his go-ahead field goal with 41 seconds left in the quarter.

New York had a chance to tie the game soon after, but Joseph missed a 47-yard attempt when the kick took a hard left as it neared the uprights.

The Giants had one more chance to tie it late in the fourth quarter, but a crossing pass to Darius Slayton was broken up by DJ Turner.

The Giants, who had not scored a touchdown in their first 10 quarters at home this season, finally found the end zone on Tracy's 1-yard run with 5:48 left in the third quarter. It capped a 16-play, 79 drive that featured two fourth-down conversions by Tracy.

Burrow put the Bengals ahead with his legs. After scrambling for a first down on the third play from scrimmage, he was not touched in rumbling 47 yards for a TD on third-and-18.

“I saw an opening, saw it was man coverage,” said Burrow, who led the Bengals with 55 yards rushing on four carries. “I was able to squeak through there and find the end zone.”

Burrow's previous long run was 23 yards twice in a career that started in 2020.

The Giants played without playmaking rookie receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) and starting running back Devin Singletary (groin) for the second straight week, and Nabers’ absence showed.

“We didn't score enough points offensively and it starts with me,” coach Brian Daboll said. "It’s hard to win games when you score seven points, and that’s the reality of it.”

Jones went 22 of 41 for 205 yards and he also led New York with 56 yards rushing on 11 carries. Burrow had similar numbers — 19 of 28 for 208 yards — but was good enough when it mattered.

Injuries

Bengals: Burrow was evaluated in the sideline medical tent after a big hit by Brian Burns but returned on the next series.

Giants: Slayton was evaluated for a concussion and returned.

Up next

Bengals: At Cleveland next Sunday.

Giants: Host their former star running back Saquon Barkley and Philadelphia next Sunday.

