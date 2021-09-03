Joan Washington, UK voice coach to Hollywood stars, is dead

Washington’s death was disclosed by her husband, actor Richard E. Grant. He posted a video on Twitter of the couple dancing together to a song by the Platters, along with the words: “ONLY YOU! Joan - Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together.”

He did not give Washington’s age or cause of death.