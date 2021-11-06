JMU makes it official; Sun Belt Conference is next stop

D'Antonio said the decision was in keeping with the league bylaws, which the JMU officials said are outdated.

“To our knowledge, the CAA is alone in this outdated bylaw. JMU has striven to be a good partner of the CAA and to treat other institutions as they would want to be treated, but that ideal is not being reciprocated,” the statement said.

The Dukes, two-time national champions at the Football Championship Subdivision level, will not be barred from representing the league in the football playoffs because different bylaws govern that sport in the CAA, and the league does not play a championship game.

D'Antonio on Thursday noted that the league exacted the same limitations against Old Dominion and Georgia State when they chose to leave the league in 2013.

JMU was scheduled to host CAA championships in men’s soccer, women’s basketball, women’s lacrosse and softball, but the league said it will work with the membership to determine new sites for those championships.

The Dukes' departure for the Football Bowl Subdivision has been anticipated for years, especially after the Dukes won a pair of Football Championship Subdivision national championships and became regulars atop the FCS polls. They also expanded Bridgeforth Stadium to hold 25,000 fans for football.