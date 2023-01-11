Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck

“Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since. He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond.” — Rod Stewart, via a statement.

"Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I'm going to dearly miss him. I'm sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him." — Ronnie Wood, on Twitter.

"No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness." — Kiss bassist Gene Simmons on Twitter.

"From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever." — Kiss guitarist and singer Paul Stanley on Instagram.

"Jeff Beck was the Picasso of Rock & Roll. Unlike every other guitar player, he created music that literally sounded as if he was an alien, following no rules, no clichés, a true master of the instrument." — singer and actor Michael Des Barres on Twitter.

"Oh, My Heart…RIP, Jeff…I miss you already." — Whitesnake singer David Coverdale on Twitter.

"He was loved by everyone in the know; the guitarists guitarist!" — singer Paul Young, via Twitter.

"Rest in peace to the GREATEST off them all: Jeff Beck!!!!" — comedian Bill Burr, via Twitter.

Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini