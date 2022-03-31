Jimmy Butler scores 24 to help Heat fend off Celtics 106-98

Miami led by just a point at the half, but opened an 11-point cushion at the start of the third quarter.

The Celtics answered, running off 16 straight points to nudge back in front and eventually carried a 83-79 lead into the fourth.

It grew to 90-85 with 7:40 remaining when Daniel Theis tipped in a lob from Derrick White through contact from Dewayne Dedmon, who fouled out on the play.

The Heat stayed composed and responded with 12-3 spurt to take a 98-93 lead on a short jumper by Butler.

Boston cut it 98-96 with less than three minutes left, but came up empty on three straight possessions.

Lowry broke the stalemate with a jumper. Brown then had his shot blocked on the the Celtics' next trip, and Lowry fed Butler for a fastbreak dunk to make it 102-96 with 1:43 left to play.

Boston had its own transition chance trailing 102-98 before Tatum was called for an offensive foul. The Celtics challenged the call, but it stood after review.

After another miss by Boston that was called out of bounds on Boston, Marcus Smart threw his hands up in frustration at the call and was ejected.

Miami was then able to close out the game on the free throw line.

TIP-INS

Heat: Caleb Martin sat out with a right calf bruise.

Celtics: Grant Williams took Robert Williams place in the starting lineup. … Tatum was whistled for a technical foul late in the second quarter after complaining about a foul on Butler.

EARLY ACTION

Wednesday marked the first true glimpse at what the Celtics’ lineup and rotations will look like for the foreseeable future with center Robert Williams III sidelined following knee surgery.

Things started a little rocky for Boston with Miami jumping out to an early 8-3 lead, scoring some wide-open baskets as it took advantage of some early miscommunication by the Celtics on the defensive end.

Boston cleaned that up in the second quarter by limiting the Heat to one-shot possessions, forcing turnovers and converting them into points.

Miami took a 53-52 edge into halftime, with both teams virtually mirroring each other on the stat sheet.

The Heat shot 46% from the field with 14 assists, knocking down eight of 19 from the 3-pont line. The Celtics shot 45% from the floor with 14 assists, connecting on eight of 21 of their shots from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Heat: Continue three-game road trip at Chicago on Saturday.

Celtics: Host Indiana on Friday.

Caption Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) fouls Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Boston Celtics center Al Horford, left, is pressured by Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra watches play during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon, center, grabs a rebound between Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and center Al Horford, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka calls to players during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa