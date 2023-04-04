X

Jill Biden to represent US at King Charles III coronation

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 8 minutes ago
First lady Jill Biden will represent the U.S. at the coronation of King Charles III next month, President Joe Biden told the royal during a Tuesday call, the White House said

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden will represent the U.S. at the coronation of King Charles III next month, President Joe Biden told the royal during a Tuesday call, the White House said.

Biden said he looked forward to meeting with the king in the U.K. “at a future date," the White House said, and that his wife “looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States.”

The White House said the pair also discussed the “strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our peoples.”

The president and the first lady jointly attended last year's funeral in London for Elizabeth II. No sitting U.S. president has ever attended a British royal coronation.

In Other News
1
AP source: Ex-Cardinals executive accuses owner of cheating
2
Donald Trump's arraignment day a throwback for news outlets
3
In a first, EPA survey puts a number on lead pipes around US
4
J&J proposes paying $8.9B to settle talcum powder lawsuits
5
Biden to host NCAA champs UConn, LSU; doesn't mention Iowa
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top