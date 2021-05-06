Jill Biden to meet military spouses during stop in Colorado

Joining Forces aims to create flexible, transferable and remote job opportunities for military spouses due to the frequent travel lifestyle of active-duty families. According to the Department of Defense’s 2019 Active-Duty Spouses Survey, the military spouse unemployment rate was nearly 22%.

A White House statement about the initiative says there are an estimated 2 million children in families with active-duty service members, reservists or veterans. Joining Forces aims to create programs to support military children's education and “help ease the burdens created by the highly mobile military lifestyle."

Joining Forces also addresses health and well-being for military families. That includes improving mental health resources, eliminating food insecurity and supporting the health and economic tolls of wounded, ill or injured service members.

The first lady named Rory Brosius as Joining Force's executive director. She had previously served as the program’s deputy director under Obama.

Jill Biden’s father, Donald Jacobs, was a Navy signalman in World War II who went to college on the GI Bill. Her late son, Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at 46, served in the Delaware Army National Guard, including a year in Iraq.

Biden’s other causes are education and cancer research. She is a longtime English professor at community colleges.

