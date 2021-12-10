Jill Biden shares with kids about the meaning of Christmas

She read an excerpt from the Dr. Seuss holiday book, once the Grinch realizes that Christmas is going to come even after he stole all the town's presents: "Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store, maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more.”

She replied when a child said Christmas is about loving each other: “I agree, isn’t that a beautiful sentiment about Christmas.”

“Kindness, sharing, generosity, and service. These are the gifts that you’re all giving together.”

She thanked the Marine Corp Reserve and Toys for Tots “for bringing us all together.”

Caption First lady Jill Biden speaks with children while participating in a Toys for Tots sorting event at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, in Arlington, Va., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Credit: Cliff Owen Caption First lady Jill Biden speaks with children while participating in a Toys for Tots sorting event at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, in Arlington, Va., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Credit: Cliff Owen Credit: Cliff Owen

Caption First lady Jill Biden participates in a Toys for Tots sorting event at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, in Arlington, Va., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Credit: Cliff Owen Caption First lady Jill Biden participates in a Toys for Tots sorting event at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, in Arlington, Va., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Credit: Cliff Owen Credit: Cliff Owen

Caption Giana McAlister, 9, rehearses introducing first lady Jill Biden during a Toys for Tots sorting event at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, in Arlington, Va., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Credit: Cliff Owen Caption Giana McAlister, 9, rehearses introducing first lady Jill Biden during a Toys for Tots sorting event at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, in Arlington, Va., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Credit: Cliff Owen Credit: Cliff Owen

Caption First lady Jill Biden speaks with children as they participate in a Toys for Tots sorting event at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, in Arlington, Va., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Credit: Cliff Owen Caption First lady Jill Biden speaks with children as they participate in a Toys for Tots sorting event at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, in Arlington, Va., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Credit: Cliff Owen Credit: Cliff Owen

Caption First lady Jill Biden carries donated toys to bins for children while participating in a Toys for Tots sorting event at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, in Arlington, Va., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Credit: Cliff Owen Caption First lady Jill Biden carries donated toys to bins for children while participating in a Toys for Tots sorting event at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, in Arlington, Va., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Credit: Cliff Owen Credit: Cliff Owen