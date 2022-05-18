springfield-news-sun logo
Jill Biden, Selena Gomez lead talk on youth mental health

First lady Jill Biden speaks with, from left, youth mental health leader Ayanna Kelly, youth mental health leader Juan Acosta, and actress and mental health advocate Selena Gomez, during the White House Conversation on Youth Mental Health, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Nation & World
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Selena Gomez joined first lady Jill Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy at the White House on Wednesday for a conversation about youth mental health

WASHINGTON (AP) — Selena Gomez joined first lady Jill Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy at the White House on Wednesday for a conversation about youth mental health.

The singer/actor has been public about her struggles and revealed in 2020 that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Biden, Murthy and Gomez held a conversation in the East Room with several young people, including a mother and a recent Rutgers college graduate, who shared how they had improved their mental outlook.

The strategies they shared ranged from going through multiple therapists to find one who is right for you to using baking as a way to encourage conversation with others facing similar challenges.

“Mental health is very personal for me and I hope that by using my platform to share my own story ... I can help others feel less alone,” Gomez said.

Biden praised the participants for sharing.

“It takes courage to, you know, be honest about the struggles that you faced and to tell your stories.,” the first lady said. “And it takes courage to understand that your voice can make a difference and to show your creativity and talents, you know, to all of the world.”

Murthy said open conversation will help change “hearts and minds” and help remove the stigma associated with mental health.

MTV Entertainment sponsored the conversation to coincide with the first Mental Health Action Day on Thursday.

First lady Jill Biden arrives to the White House Conversation on Youth Mental Health, with from left, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, mental health advocate and actress Selena Gomez, Juan Acosta, the first lady, Jazmine Wildcat, and Ayanna Kelly, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

