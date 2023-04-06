Jill Biden keeps 'EGGucation' theme for Easter Egg Roll

Monday's egg roll will be the second hosted by President Joe Biden and the first lady. The event was not held in 2021, Biden's first year in office, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Egg Board is continuing its longtime sponsorship this year and donating about 30,000 eggs that were hand-dyed by a North Carolina farm, said Emily Metz, board president and CEO.

Inflation, an outbreak of bird flu and increased demand for eggs during the holiday baking season combined to send egg prices skyrocketing last year. Metz said the donation of 30,000 eggs is a fraction of the 100 billion eggs that are produced and consumed yearly in the United States.

“It's a really important, time-honored tradition for our farmers to participate in,” she said in an interview. The White House Easter Egg Roll dates back to 1878.

The egg board is also donating more than 5 million eggs to food banks nationwide in the weeks leading up to Passover and Easter to help with holiday meals, Metz said.

And this year for the first time, the hard-boiled eggs used for the traditional egg roll and egg hunt on Monday will be composted afterward and used to fertilize gardens and parklands throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia region, Metz said.

Various cartoon characters, children's book authors, celebrities and athletes, including former Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes and actress Halle Bailey, who starred as “Ariel” in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” and others will roam the White House grounds during the event.