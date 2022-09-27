Jill Biden hosts White House reading for student poets

The first lady said she herself has turned to poetry to find joy in other people's words at times, including when she'd lie awake consumed by worry or when she felt lost.

“In the words of others, I found the contours of my own joy,” she said. “I found a place to lay down my fears. I found a compass that would lead me through the darkest of woods. And on the page, tangled in hurried lines, in smudges of ink, I found myself."