Jhonattan Vegas wins the 3M Open with a closing birdie, his first victory in 7 years

“We’re just trying to have a great week and obviously a great week turned into a win. I’m out of my head right now, so it’s incredible,” Vegas said with the trophy a couple of feet away.

After a more than 11-minute wait on the tee box at the 598-yard, par-5 final hole, Vegas hit an ideal drive. Another lengthy delay followed, and he pulled his 7-iron approach to the far left corner of the green, leaving a 96-foot putt.

Vegas, who did not three-putt all week, had perfect pace on his long eagle try to set up his short winner.

“I didn’t really think much about the length of it. It was just another putt, right? At the end of the day you have to try to figure it out. I know we putted really well, those long putts I’ve been hitting them pretty solid,” he said.

Playing on a major medical extension after being limited to seven starts last season because of right elbow and shoulder surgeries, Vegas is still experiencing complications.

“I felt (the shoulder) right away on the first hole,” he said. “It was a nightmare, but luckily stayed calm and I was able to play pretty solid and not make huge mistakes.”

The victory helped ease any pain.

“Nothing feels better than this,” he said.

Greyserman, a 29-year-old PGA Tour rookie, made a charge with an 8-under 63, including a 30 on the back nine that was capped by a spectacular birdie on the 18th.

After missing his drive to the left, he hit a hard draw with a 4-iron through a trio of trees from 260 yards. The ball landed on the green, 79 feet from the hole, and he two-putted for birdie and his lowest round of the year.

“Normally I think about, ‘Oh, you have to play a little bit to the fat side of the pin if there’s trouble or not.’ At that point in the tournament you’ve just got to go for it, so I just went for it,” Greyserman said.

Moments later, Vegas birdied the 15th hole for the fourth time this week to match Greyserman at 16 under.

Maverick McNealy (70) and Matt Kuchar (71) finished third, two shots back. Kuchar was looking for his first win since the 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii; McNealy remains winless.

“I hadn’t had this opportunity in a while and to be in the last group Sunday to have the lead for a moment there was an exciting day. Certainly wish I could have done more,” Kuchar said.

Taylor Pendrith (67), the leader after two rounds, finished fifth at 14 under, one shot better than Kurt Kitayama (66), Patrick Fishburn (70) and Sahith Theegala (70).

Vegas and Greyserman moved into the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings and into position for the PGA Tour playoffs, which begin in three weeks.

Greyserman started the week 88th in the standings. Vegas was 149th, six spots ahead of Kuchar, the only player to qualify for the playoffs every year since they began in 2007. The 46-year-old Kuchar moved up 44 spots to No. 111.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Credit: AP Credit: AP

