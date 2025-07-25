Jets quarterback Justin Fields returns a day after dislocating toe, but doesn't practice

Fields wore his helmet as he spent most of practice on the sideline and with the rest of the offense while appearing to walk without a noticeable limp. Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor led the offense during practice, with Adrian Martinez and rookie Brady Cook also receiving snaps.

Fields was hurt when a teammate stepped on his foot while he threw an incomplete pass to Jeremy Ruckert on his fifth play of team drills. The quarterback sat on the grass for a few moments before getting up and limping badly to the sideline while helped by a trainer. He then sat in the passenger seat of a cart that took him from the field to the facility, where he got up and walked under his own power.

