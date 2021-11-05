springfield-news-sun logo
Jets QB White leaves Colts game with right forearm injury

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Nation & World
43 minutes ago
The New York Jets have lost starting quarterback Mike White with an injured right forearm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The New York Jets lost starting quarterback Mike White to an injured right forearm during the first half of Thursday night's game at Indianapolis.

The team said his return was questionable.

White was injured on New York’s second offensive series and went into the medical tent after throwing a touchdown pass to tie the score at 7.

Josh Johnson, who once played for the Colts, replaced White. The 26-year-old White was 7 of 11 with 95 yards and the TD when he left.

He became an instant sensation last Sunday with an impressive first NFL starting debut while leading the Jets to a 34-31 come-from-behind victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. White, who was starting for the injured Zach Wilson, threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, and caught a 2-point conversion pass after tossing the go-ahead TD score. His 37 completions were the most by a quarterback in his first NFL start.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL.

New York Jets's Josh Johnson throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
New York Jets's Josh Johnson throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

