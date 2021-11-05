Jets QB White leaves Colts game with right forearm injury

Josh Johnson, who once played for the Colts, replaced White. The 26-year-old White was 7 of 11 with 95 yards and the TD when he left.

He became an instant sensation last Sunday with an impressive first NFL starting debut while leading the Jets to a 34-31 come-from-behind victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. White, who was starting for the injured Zach Wilson, threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, and caught a 2-point conversion pass after tossing the go-ahead TD score. His 37 completions were the most by a quarterback in his first NFL start.