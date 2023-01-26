Jets hire former Broncos coach Hackett to run offense

The team announced the hiring Thursday of the 43-year-old Hackett, who replaces Mike LaFleur after coach Robert Saleh and the Jets interviewed at least 15 candidates for the vacancy.

Hackett went 4-11 in less than one season as head coach of the Broncos, who fired him a day after Denver's 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas. Hackett replaced Vic Fangio last January but wasn't able to build an offense that suited veteran Russell Wilson with the Broncos.