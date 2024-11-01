Jets' Garrett Wilson makes a jaw-dropping, 1-handed TD catch vs. Texans

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Garrett Wilson made a dazzling acrobatic, one-handed 26-yard touchdown catch that gave the New York Jets the lead against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter and sent the MetLife Stadium crowd into a frenzy.

With the Jets facing third-and-19 from the Texans 26, Aaron Rodgers tossed the ball up toward Wilson in the end zone. And the Jets star receiver did the rest.