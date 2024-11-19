Jets fire general manager Joe Douglas after team goes 3-8 to start the season, AP source says

The New York Jets have fired general manager Joe Douglas, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Douglas was in the final year of his contract after being hired in 2019. The Jets are 3-8 in a season that began with Super Bowl aspirations with a healthy Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. But the team struggled to a 2-3 start, and owner Woody Johnson fired coach Robert Saleh on Oct. 8.