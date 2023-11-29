Jets begin Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window in next step in recovery from torn Achilles tendon

At the end of the 21-day period, the Jets will have to make a decision whether to activate him or he'll spend the rest of this season on injured reserve.

Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11 and had surgery two days later. The operation included a “speed bridge” procedure, which helps expedite the healing process. Rodgers has been progressing quickly in his rehabilitation and is still aiming to make an unprecedented quick return to the field.

But Rodgers acknowledged during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday the factors in him returning to play this season are two-fold. The doctors must clear Rodgers — and the Jets must be in the AFC playoff hunt.

“It’s always been, first, am I healthy?" Rodgers said. "Then, are we alive? Are we in it? Are we playing good enough to make a run? Can I step in and protect myself and play at the level that I’m capable of playing? But it’s health first and are we alive for the playoffs, second.”

The Jets (4-7) have lost four in a row and host the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

