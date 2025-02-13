Jets announce they've told Aaron Rodgers they're moving forward without him

While Rodgers hasn't said whether he intends to continue playing for a 21st NFL season, the Jets — with new general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn in charge — have officially ruled out a return to New York.

In a joint statement issued by the team, Mougey and Glenn said they met with Rodgers last week and informed him "that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback."

“It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures," Mougey and Glenn said in the statement. "We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward.”

The four-time MVP, who's the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 touchdown passes in the regular season, has one year left on his contract, worth a non-guaranteed $37.5 million.

New York would absorb a $49 million dead money charge next season unless it designates Rodgers a post-June 1 cut and can spread out that charge over two years. If the Jets do that, Rodgers would remain on their roster — while carrying a $23.5 salary cap charge — until the start of the NFL's new league year on March 12.

In April 2023, Rodgers was traded to the Jets after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers — looking to help the franchise end a Super Bowl drought that dates to the glory days of Joe Namath and the 1968 season.

At his introductory news conference, Rodgers noted how the franchise’s only Vince Lombardi Trophy looked “lonely” in the team’s lobby.

The hope was Rodgers would change all that.

The reality ended up being more of the same for the Jets.

Rodgers’ first season in New York ended just four snaps into his debut because of a torn left Achilles tendon that sank the Jets’ Super Bowl hopes that were stirred by the QB’s arrival.

He worked his way back to the field to start every game this past season, but he and the offense struggled with consistency and results and the Jets finished 5-12. Rodgers finished his Jets tenure with six wins — including the victory during which he was injured — in 18 starts.

“I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets,” owner Woody Johnson in a statement. “His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career. From Day 1, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here.

"He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next.”

Rodgers’ 28 touchdown passes and 3,897 yards passing both rank third for a single season in franchise history. But he lacked some mobility early in his return and then dealt with a few additional leg injuries, including a significant hamstring ailment.

The Jets’ offense with Rodgers struggled to produce, the defense was a shell of its formerly dominant self and it cost both general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh their jobs in the middle of the season.

In what turned out to be his final appearance with New York, Rodgers threw a season-high four touchdown passes in a win over Miami on Jan. 5.

It was a vintage performance — and a somewhat frustrating flash to fans of how things could have gone for Rodgers and the Jets.

His short Big Apple tenure also wasn’t without some controversy.

Last offseason, Rodgers made headlines when he missed mandatory minicamp for the Jets and instead went on a trip to Egypt he planned while recovering from his injury. He also was mentioned by Robert Kennedy Jr. as a possible vice presidential candidate during Kennedy’s run for the presidency.

Rodgers instead insisted he was focused on football and completing his comeback with a successful season — which included the Jets trading for close friend and former Packers teammate Davante Adams.

But now the franchise will be looking for a new quarterback while Rodgers contemplates his next move. He said at the end of the season he wanted to take a mental break before making a decision on his playing future.

Fox Sports reported last Sunday that Rodgers met with the Jets in New Jersey and was told of the team’s plans.

Tyrod Taylor, a 35-year-old veteran, remains on the roster, as does Jordan Travis, who spent his entire rookie season on the non-football injury list, and Adrian Martinez, who was on the practice squad signed to a reserve-future contract last month.

But New York could explore the free agent market next month to replace Rodgers. The Jets also have the No. 7 overall pick in the draft in April.

Rodgers has 503 regular-season touchdown passes (fifth in NFL history), joining Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) as the only players to throw at least 500.

Rodgers, whose 62,952 yards passing rank seventh in NFL history, led the Packers to their last Super Bowl title in the 2010 season, but hasn’t played on football’s biggest stage since despite reaching the NFC championship game four other times.

If he does choose to continue playing, Rodgers would likely prefer a team that’s close to contending for a title — giving him one last chance at another championship.

