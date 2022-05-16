JetBlue goes hostile in Spirit bid, bigger budget airline

JetBlue is offering $30 a share in cash in its tender offer, but would be open to paying its initial offer price of $33 a share if the board at Spirit enters talks and provides data that JetBlue has requested, the company said. JetBlue said the tender price reflected what JetBlue called Spirit’s unwillingness to share necessary information.

“JetBlue offers more value – a significant premium in cash – more certainty, and more benefits for all stakeholders," JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes wrote in a letter.

Frontier’s bid would let Spirit shareholders keep 48.5% of the combined airline. It would give Spirit shareholders 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each of their Spirit shares.

JetBlue's stock fell slightly while shares of Frontier's climbed more than 3%.