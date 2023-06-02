Jessica Pegula, American seeded No. 3, loses at French Open to Elise Mertens

Another woman from the United States joined Pegula on the way out early Friday: Peyton Stearns, the 2022 NCAA champion for the University of Texas, was eliminated by No. 9 Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 6-1 in 55 minutes.

Stearns, a big hitter who defeated 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round, simply could not find her targets on a day with a breeze at about 10 mph (15 kph) and a chill in the low 60s Fahrenheit (low teens Celsius).

More than half of Kasatkina's 59 points came via the 30 unforced errors by Stearns.

Pegula had similar issues, making 28 unforced errors to only 13 by Mertens.

It was a rough start for Pegula, who is partnering Coco Gauff in women’s doubles. When she dumped a forehand into the net, Pegula chucked her racket off the ground, already down 4-0. The deficit was 5-0 after fewer than 20 minutes.

There was more of the same in the second set. Mertens used drop shots effectively in the wind, and Pegula couldn't get going.

In the opening game of the second set, she put a backhand into the net and bounced her racket off the court. She flubbed a forehand and rolled her eyes.

There was a moment of hope for Pegula when she held to lead 3-2, but then Mertens reeled off the final four games.

