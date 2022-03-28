springfield-news-sun logo
Jessica Chastain wins best actress Oscar for 'Tammy Faye'

Jessica Chastain accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

13 minutes ago
The Oscars looked kindly on Jessica Chastain

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Oscars looked kindly on Jessica Chastain.

Chastain won the Academy Award for best actress on Sunday night for playing televangelist Tammy Faye Baker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

It’s the first Oscar for Chastain in three nominations. She was previously nominated for “Zero Dark Thirty” in 2013 and “The Help” in 2012.

She beat out fellow nominees Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart.

Chastain noted that suicide was a leading cause of death for the LGBTQ community and violence against minorities, saying she was inspired by Bakker’s compassion.

___

For more of AP's Oscar coverage visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

