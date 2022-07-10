Jerry Kelly wins Senior Players for 2nd time in 3 years

Kelly closed with a 2-under 68, taking the outright lead with a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-5 16th and running in a 10-footer on the par-4 17th. He finished at 11-under 269 on Firestone's South Course.

Kelly also won at Firestone in August 2020 and finished second last year. The 55-year-old from Madison, Wisconsin, has 10 PGA Tour Champions victories, also winning the Principal Charity Classic last month in Iowa, after winning three times on the PGA Tour.